Comprehensive Stock Analysis of SLM Corporation(NASDAQ:SLM): Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd(NYSE:RDY)

SLM Corporation (SLM) will report its next earnings on Jan 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.3/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SLM Corporation and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.9/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.72/share and a High Estimate of $1.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SLM Corporation as 394.7 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SLM Corporation is 388.07 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 406 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 385.41 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SLM to be 150%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 41.94%. For the next 5 years, SLM Corporation is expecting Growth of 13.2% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 40.16% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SLM Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.26 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.11.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SLM Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.82%, where Monthly Performance is 40.07%, Quarterly performance is 38.94%, 6 Months performance is 53.83% and yearly performance percentage is 6.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 35.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.67% and Monthly Volatility of 3.18%.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (RDY) will report its next earnings on Jan 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.64/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.51/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.49/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.49/share and a High Estimate of $0.49/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 191.2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.92%, where Monthly Performance is 9.28%, Quarterly performance is 17.78%, 6 Months performance is 30.27% and yearly performance percentage is 20.53%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.21% and Monthly Volatility of 1.49%.