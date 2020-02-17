Analysts showing optimistic trends for Thor Industries, Inc.(NYSE:THO): Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.(NYSE:MMC)

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) will report its next earnings on Mar 09 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.92/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.31/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -25.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Thor Industries, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.68/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.27/share and a High Estimate of $0.87/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for THO to be 12.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 16.36%. For the next 5 years, Thor Industries, Inc. is expecting Growth of 14.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.05% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Thor Industries, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 816.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.12 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.11.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Thor Industries, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.68%, where Monthly Performance is 7.37%, Quarterly performance is 29.83%, 6 Months performance is 102.86% and yearly performance percentage is 31.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 16.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.02% and Monthly Volatility of 2.68%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.58/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.52/share and a High Estimate of $1.65/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. as 4.68 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is 4.57 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.8 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.19 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MMC to be 4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 11.02%. For the next 5 years, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.8% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 34.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.06.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.8%, where Monthly Performance is 5.86%, Quarterly performance is 13.13%, 6 Months performance is 22.88% and yearly performance percentage is 31.76%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.06% and Monthly Volatility of 1.46%.