Analysts showing optimistic trends for Penumbra, Inc.(NYSE:PEN): Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation(NYSE:LGF-A)

Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 56.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Penumbra, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.13/share and a High Estimate of $0.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Penumbra, Inc. as 141.38 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Penumbra, Inc. is 140.36 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 142.12 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 120.79 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PEN to be 38.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 26.09%. For the next 5 years, Penumbra, Inc. is expecting Growth of 20.35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 86.27% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Penumbra, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 330.65 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 155.08 and Forward P/E ratio of 155.84.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Penumbra, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.99%, where Monthly Performance is 19.23%, Quarterly performance is 14.7%, 6 Months performance is 31.11% and yearly performance percentage is 24.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 15.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.60% and Monthly Volatility of 2.57%.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation (LGF-A) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.27/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -180%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation as 946.51 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation is 908.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.02 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 913.7 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LGF-A to be 100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 300%. For the next 5 years, Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation is expecting Growth of 5.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -35.63% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.24 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -10.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.57%, where Monthly Performance is -4.65%, Quarterly performance is 14.13%, 6 Months performance is -3.44% and yearly performance percentage is -31.88%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.20% and Monthly Volatility of 3.98%.