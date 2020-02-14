What do Analysts Say about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.(NASDAQ:GLPI): Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:BPTH)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.49/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -14.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.53/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.52/share and a High Estimate of $0.53/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. as 288.19 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is 287.09 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 289.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 303.32 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GLPI to be 3.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.35%. For the next 5 years, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is expecting Growth of 1.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.18% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 903.7 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 32.72 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.07.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.11%, where Monthly Performance is 10.96%, Quarterly performance is 16.41%, 6 Months performance is 30.92% and yearly performance percentage is 30.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 13.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.24% and Monthly Volatility of 1.40%.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) will report its next earnings on Feb 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.78/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.74/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.69/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.69/share and a High Estimate of $-0.69/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 162.92 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -53.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -58.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.04%, where Monthly Performance is -1.72%, Quarterly performance is -36.81%, 6 Months performance is -42.73% and yearly performance percentage is 230.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.27%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.24% and Monthly Volatility of 5.37%.