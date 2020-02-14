What do Analysts Say about Fusion Connect, Inc.(NASDAQ:FSNN): Southwestern Energy Company(NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Southwestern Energy Company and for the current quarter 25 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.17/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Southwestern Energy Company as 758.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Southwestern Energy Company is 709.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 802 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.18 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SWN to be -64.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -59.26%. For the next 5 years, Southwestern Energy Company is expecting Growth of -46.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -46.08% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Southwestern Energy Company, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 23.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0.8 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 17.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 37.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Southwestern Energy Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.47%, where Monthly Performance is -22.44%, Quarterly performance is -26.05%, 6 Months performance is -8.09% and yearly performance percentage is -60.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.44% and Monthly Volatility of 6.01%.