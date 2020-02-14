What are analysts Suggestions on Pfizer, Inc.(NYSE:PFE): Toll Brothers, Inc.(NYSE:TOL)

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.57/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pfizer, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.73/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.67/share and a High Estimate of $0.76/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pfizer, Inc. as 11.96 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pfizer, Inc. is 11.84 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 12.1 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 12.99 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PFE to be -17.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -13.75%. For the next 5 years, Pfizer, Inc. is expecting Growth of -1.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -6.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pfizer, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 21.39 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.9 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pfizer, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.48%, where Monthly Performance is -7.84%, Quarterly performance is -0.11%, 6 Months performance is 7.86% and yearly performance percentage is -11.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.34% and Monthly Volatility of 1.75%.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) will report its next earnings on Mar 09 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.41/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.3/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Toll Brothers, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.36/share and a High Estimate of $0.61/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TOL to be -38.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8.05%. For the next 5 years, Toll Brothers, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.8% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.73% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Toll Brothers, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.94 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.91 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.81.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Toll Brothers, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.78%, where Monthly Performance is 12.35%, Quarterly performance is 21.43%, 6 Months performance is 37.34% and yearly performance percentage is 31.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 21.77%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.92% and Monthly Volatility of 2.16%.