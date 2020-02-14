what are Analysts report about Nustar Energy L.P.(NYSE:NS): Knight Transportation, Inc.(NYSE:KNX)

Nustar Energy L.P. (NS) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.4/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Nustar Energy L.P. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.21/share and a High Estimate of $0.63/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Nustar Energy L.P. as 420.23 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Nustar Energy L.P. is 384.97 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 502.26 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 540.61 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NS to be 250%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 183.33%. For the next 5 years, Nustar Energy L.P. is expecting Growth of 2.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 203.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Nustar Energy L.P., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 860.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.38.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -11.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -59.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Nustar Energy L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.96%, where Monthly Performance is -0.85%, Quarterly performance is -3.57%, 6 Months performance is 4.15% and yearly performance percentage is 6.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 7.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.19% and Monthly Volatility of 2.37%.

Knight Transportation, Inc. (KNX) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Knight Transportation, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.35/share and a High Estimate of $0.38/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KNX to be -32.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -17.24%. For the next 5 years, Knight Transportation, Inc. is expecting Growth of 18.03% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -5.53% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Knight Transportation, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.07 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Knight Transportation, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.77%, where Monthly Performance is 4.24%, Quarterly performance is 4.51%, 6 Months performance is 19.71% and yearly performance percentage is 18.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.23% and Monthly Volatility of 2.66%.