what are Analysts report about MacroGenics, Inc.(NASDAQ:MGNX): Superior Energy Services, Inc.(NYSE:SPN)

MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.91/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.98/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MacroGenics, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.91/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.42/share and a High Estimate of $0.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for MacroGenics, Inc. as 18.1 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for MacroGenics, Inc. is 6.21 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 69.07 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 15.79 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MGNX to be 33%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -7.07%. For the next 5 years, MacroGenics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 0.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 18.85% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MacroGenics, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 478.82 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -44.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -59.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -70.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MacroGenics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.46%, where Monthly Performance is -13.99%, Quarterly performance is 24.12%, 6 Months performance is -31.37% and yearly performance percentage is -51.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.23% and Monthly Volatility of 5.15%.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) will report its next earnings on Feb 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-2.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.2/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -10%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Superior Energy Services, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-2.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.83/share and a High Estimate of $-1.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Superior Energy Services, Inc. as 395.68 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Superior Energy Services, Inc. is 347 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 419 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 539.33 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SPN to be -14.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 21.94%. For the next 5 years, Superior Energy Services, Inc. is expecting Growth of 40.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -15.78% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Superior Energy Services, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 100.59 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -41.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -420.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -48.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Superior Energy Services, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -12.73%, where Monthly Performance is -12.73%, Quarterly performance is 13.66%, 6 Months performance is -3.36% and yearly performance percentage is -88.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.70% and Monthly Volatility of 8.85%.