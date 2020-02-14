Stock’s Earning Overview for Black Stone Minerals, L.P.(NYSE:BSM): MFA Financial, Inc.(NYSE:MFA)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) will report its next earnings on Feb 24 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.21/share and a High Estimate of $0.36/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. as 127.23 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is 120 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 136 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 246.05 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BSM to be -63.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1000%. For the next 5 years, Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is expecting Growth of -14.66% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -28.28% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Black Stone Minerals, L.P., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.05 and Average Volume (3 months) is 451.98 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.25.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 18.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 37.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 24.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Black Stone Minerals, L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.63%, where Monthly Performance is -22.46%, Quarterly performance is -24.74%, 6 Months performance is -27.99% and yearly performance percentage is -43.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -21.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.22% and Monthly Volatility of 3.32%.

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MFA Financial, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for MFA Financial, Inc. as 73.95 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for MFA Financial, Inc. is 71 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 76.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 61.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MFA to be 53.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 17.65%. For the next 5 years, MFA Financial, Inc. is expecting Growth of 4.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.24% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MFA Financial, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.15 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MFA Financial, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.15%, where Monthly Performance is -0.77%, Quarterly performance is 1.17%, 6 Months performance is 8.99% and yearly performance percentage is 5.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.84% and Monthly Volatility of 0.84%.