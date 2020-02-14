Revenue Estimates Analysis of Papa John’s International, Inc.(NASDAQ:PZZA): QEP Resources, Inc.(NYSE:QEP)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -4.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Papa John’s International, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.3/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. as 405.31 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Papa John’s International, Inc. is 379 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 421.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 373.98 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PZZA to be 106.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 32.26%. For the next 5 years, Papa John’s International, Inc. is expecting Growth of 40.18% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -16.42% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Papa John’s International, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 620.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 43.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Papa John’s International, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.88%, where Monthly Performance is 5.4%, Quarterly performance is 5.92%, 6 Months performance is 45.78% and yearly performance percentage is 53.4%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.47% and Monthly Volatility of 2.23%.

QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) will report its next earnings on Feb 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for QEP Resources, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for QEP Resources, Inc. as 330.43 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for QEP Resources, Inc. is 308.92 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 344 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 410.5 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for QEP to be 146.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -20%. For the next 5 years, QEP Resources, Inc. is expecting Growth of 160.39% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 229.41% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on QEP Resources, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.06 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.64.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -10.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -22.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -17.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, QEP Resources, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.7%, where Monthly Performance is -28.86%, Quarterly performance is -19.89%, 6 Months performance is -24.34% and yearly performance percentage is -64.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -36.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.75% and Monthly Volatility of 6.50%.