Revenue Estimates Analysis of Lowe’s Companies, Inc.(NYSE:LOW): Accuray Incorporated(NASDAQ:ARAY)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.41/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. and for the current quarter 28 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.91/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.87/share and a High Estimate of $1.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 25 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. as 16.18 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. is 15.88 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 16.45 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 15.65 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LOW to be 13.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20.49%. For the next 5 years, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lowe’s Companies, Inc., where 7 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 32.97 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 98.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.68%, where Monthly Performance is 3.91%, Quarterly performance is 9.14%, 6 Months performance is 33.32% and yearly performance percentage is 22.97%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.22% and Monthly Volatility of 1.70%.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 85.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Accuray Incorporated and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Accuray Incorporated as 103.57 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Accuray Incorporated is 100.53 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 105.65 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 103.22 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ARAY to be -100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 200%. For the next 5 years, Accuray Incorporated is expecting Growth of -238.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 120% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Accuray Incorporated, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 662.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Accuray Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.84%, where Monthly Performance is 19.47%, Quarterly performance is 35.07%, 6 Months performance is 8.06% and yearly performance percentage is -26.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 28.37%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.73% and Monthly Volatility of 7.30%.