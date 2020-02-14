Revenue Estimates Analysis of International Game Technology(NYSE:IGT): Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ATRA)

International Game Technology (IGT) will report its next earnings on Mar 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.28/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for International Game Technology and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.32/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for International Game Technology as 1.24 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for International Game Technology is 1.21 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.25 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.27 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IGT to be -12.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 133.33%. For the next 5 years, International Game Technology is expecting Growth of 9.39% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.1% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on International Game Technology, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.61 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 91.33 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.6.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, International Game Technology currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.07%, where Monthly Performance is -4.69%, Quarterly performance is 9.98%, 6 Months performance is 22.6% and yearly performance percentage is -14.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.33% and Monthly Volatility of 2.83%.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.34/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.56/share and a High Estimate of $-1.28/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ATRA to be 25.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.64%. For the next 5 years, Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.53% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -5.12% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.41 and Average Volume (3 months) is 642.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -86.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -99.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.63%, where Monthly Performance is -18.75%, Quarterly performance is 5%, 6 Months performance is -2.85% and yearly performance percentage is -65.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.57% and Monthly Volatility of 5.81%.