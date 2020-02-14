Revenue Estimates Analysis of FleetCor Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:FLT): Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated(NYSE:DBD)

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $3.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $3.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.98/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.95/share and a High Estimate of $3.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. as 677.26 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. is 667.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 684.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 608.08 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FLT to be 12%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 16.49%. For the next 5 years, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 14.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.18% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on FleetCor Technologies, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 759.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29.74 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.35.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 24.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.43%, where Monthly Performance is 7.23%, Quarterly performance is 9.24%, 6 Months performance is 11.13% and yearly performance percentage is 44.76%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.12% and Monthly Volatility of 1.77%.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.5/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.27/share and a High Estimate of $0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated as 984.76 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is 970.28 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.04 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.41 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 115%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -18%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of -26.68%, where Monthly Performance is -24%, Quarterly performance is 8.03%, 6 Months performance is -31.93% and yearly performance percentage is 20.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.27% and Monthly Volatility of 6.87%.