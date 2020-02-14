Price Target Analysis of Autohome Inc.(NYSE:ATHM): Hercules Capital, Inc.(NYSE:HTGC)

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.83/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.82/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Autohome Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.97/share and a High Estimate of $1.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Autohome Inc. as 325.05 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Autohome Inc. is 320.37 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 328.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 324.67 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ATHM to be -11.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8.05%. For the next 5 years, Autohome Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.26% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.87% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Autohome Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.92 and Average Volume (3 months) is 654.13 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.4 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.8.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 18.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 25.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Autohome Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.69%, where Monthly Performance is -9.14%, Quarterly performance is 7.82%, 6 Months performance is 2.43% and yearly performance percentage is -1.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.94% and Monthly Volatility of 3.21%.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hercules Capital, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.35/share and a High Estimate of $0.36/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hercules Capital, Inc. as 68.92 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hercules Capital, Inc. is 66.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 70.53 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 56.89 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HTGC to be 12.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20%. For the next 5 years, Hercules Capital, Inc. is expecting Growth of 3.14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 17.65% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hercules Capital, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 531.88 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.52 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.66.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hercules Capital, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.14%, where Monthly Performance is 7.17%, Quarterly performance is 8.93%, 6 Months performance is 20.71% and yearly performance percentage is 18.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.77%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.10% and Monthly Volatility of 1.10%.