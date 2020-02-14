Price Target Analysis of Assured Guaranty Ltd.(NYSE:AGO): PetMed Express, Inc.(NASDAQ:PETS)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.79/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.76/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Assured Guaranty Ltd. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.78/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.72/share and a High Estimate of $0.87/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Assured Guaranty Ltd. as 204 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Assured Guaranty Ltd. is 202 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 206 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 214 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Assured Guaranty Ltd., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 460.7 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.9 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.83.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Assured Guaranty Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.81%, where Monthly Performance is -1.46%, Quarterly performance is -2.19%, 6 Months performance is 6.85% and yearly performance percentage is 15.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.27% and Monthly Volatility of 1.57%.

PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) will report its next earnings on Jan 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.3/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PetMed Express, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.23/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PetMed Express, Inc. as 66.01 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PetMed Express, Inc. is 65.73 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 66.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 64.56 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PetMed Express, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 495.28 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.49 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.51.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 17.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 25.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PetMed Express, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.44%, where Monthly Performance is 5.65%, Quarterly performance is 21.2%, 6 Months performance is 71.56% and yearly performance percentage is 21.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 20.79%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.05% and Monthly Volatility of 4.26%.