Investors Catching Stocks Graco Inc.(NYSE:GGG): Aflac Incorporated(NYSE:AFL)

Graco Inc. (GGG) will report its next earnings on Jan 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.48/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.39/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 23.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Graco Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.48/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.46/share and a High Estimate of $0.5/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Graco Inc. as 406.14 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Graco Inc. is 397.61 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 413.14 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 404.87 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GGG to be 2.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6%. For the next 5 years, Graco Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.49% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.21% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Graco Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 724.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.12 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.67.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 21.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 38.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 35.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Graco Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.86%, where Monthly Performance is 6.3%, Quarterly performance is 19.89%, 6 Months performance is 25% and yearly performance percentage is 23.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.37%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.38% and Monthly Volatility of 1.63%.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Aflac Incorporated and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.05/share and a High Estimate of $1.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Aflac Incorporated as 5.51 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Aflac Incorporated is 5.38 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.56 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.5 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AFL to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Aflac Incorporated is expecting Growth of 4.72% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Aflac Incorporated, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.92 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.86 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Aflac Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.53%, where Monthly Performance is 0.5%, Quarterly performance is -2.8%, 6 Months performance is 2.3% and yearly performance percentage is 7.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.09% and Monthly Volatility of 1.29%.