Investors Catching Stocks Finjan Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:FNJN): Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:GBT)

Finjan Holdings, Inc. (FNJN) will report its next earnings on Mar 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -28.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Finjan Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.27/share and a High Estimate of $-0.27/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Finjan Holdings, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 57.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 2.8.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -29.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -37.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 45.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Finjan Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.76%, where Monthly Performance is -19.73%, Quarterly performance is -3.24%, 6 Months performance is -13.53% and yearly performance percentage is -42.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.04% and Monthly Volatility of 4.31%.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.52/share and a High Estimate of $-1.13/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GBT to be -31.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -34.48%. For the next 5 years, Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of -8.49% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -23.17% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -32.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -35.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.14%, where Monthly Performance is -14.94%, Quarterly performance is 48.22%, 6 Months performance is 48.96% and yearly performance percentage is 42.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -9.79%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.34% and Monthly Volatility of 4.72%.