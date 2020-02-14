Earnings Analysis of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS(NYSE:TKC): Sotheby’s(NYSE:BID)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 251.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.07 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.68.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.17%, where Monthly Performance is -4.49%, Quarterly performance is 2.23%, 6 Months performance is 10.19% and yearly performance percentage is -14.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.59% and Monthly Volatility of 1.39%.