Earnings Analysis of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation(NASDAQ:IART): Valero Energy Corporation(NYSE:VLO)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) will report its next earnings on Feb 19 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.68/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.65/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.67/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.64/share and a High Estimate of $0.68/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation as 397.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is 395 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 398.84 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 383.31 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IART to be 3.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.08%. For the next 5 years, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is expecting Growth of 9.07% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 452.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 85.21 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.81%, where Monthly Performance is 0.97%, Quarterly performance is 1.15%, 6 Months performance is -3.02% and yearly performance percentage is 17.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.42% and Monthly Volatility of 2.48%.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.62/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.51/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 31.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Valero Energy Corporation and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.5/share and a High Estimate of $1.59/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Valero Energy Corporation as 23.65 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Valero Energy Corporation is 16.42 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 28.69 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 21.51 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VLO to be 232.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 90.07%. For the next 5 years, Valero Energy Corporation is expecting Growth of -7.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 61.4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Valero Energy Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.42 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.3 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.07.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Valero Energy Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.52%, where Monthly Performance is -12.26%, Quarterly performance is -16.7%, 6 Months performance is 10.13% and yearly performance percentage is 0.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.07% and Monthly Volatility of 2.75%.