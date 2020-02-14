Earnings Analysis of Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS(NYSE:CIG): Wabash National Corporation(NYSE:WNC)

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS (CIG) will report its next earnings on Feb 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -71.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.44 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.4%, where Monthly Performance is -8.65%, Quarterly performance is 12.66%, 6 Months performance is -2.61% and yearly performance percentage is -3.97%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.03% and Monthly Volatility of 2.30%.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) will report its next earnings on Feb 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -10.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Wabash National Corporation and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Wabash National Corporation as 464.71 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Wabash National Corporation is 450.05 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 476 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 523.17 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WNC to be -14.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -35.71%. For the next 5 years, Wabash National Corporation is expecting Growth of 38.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -19.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Wabash National Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 526.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.52 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.64.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Wabash National Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.29%, where Monthly Performance is -7.13%, Quarterly performance is -17.61%, 6 Months performance is -11.24% and yearly performance percentage is -10.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.21% and Monthly Volatility of 3.64%.