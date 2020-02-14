Analysts showing optimistic trends for Jianpu Technology Inc.(NYSE:JT): PGT Innovations, Inc.(NASDAQ:PGTI)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Jianpu Technology Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Jianpu Technology Inc. as 54.98 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Jianpu Technology Inc. is 54.98 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 54.98 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 70.66 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.26 and Average Volume (3 months) is 312.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -15.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -23.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -10.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Jianpu Technology Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.64%, where Monthly Performance is -25%, Quarterly performance is -47.6%, 6 Months performance is -63.86% and yearly performance percentage is -80%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.23% and Monthly Volatility of 8.97%.

PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.28/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -7.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PGT Innovations, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PGT Innovations, Inc. as 165.47 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PGT Innovations, Inc. is 164 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 167 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 189.89 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PGTI to be -57.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -12.5%. For the next 5 years, PGT Innovations, Inc. is expecting Growth of 14.61% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -31.36% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PGT Innovations, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 351.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.21 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.94.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PGT Innovations, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.35%, where Monthly Performance is 9.02%, Quarterly performance is 11.97%, 6 Months performance is 17.28% and yearly performance percentage is -6.76%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 11.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.85% and Monthly Volatility of 2.41%.