Analysts showing optimistic trends for Adecoagro S.A.(NYSE:AGRO): Allegheny Technologies Incorporated(NYSE:ATI)

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) will report its next earnings on Mar 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.27/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2700%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Adecoagro S.A. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.25/share and a High Estimate of $0.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Adecoagro S.A. as 263.11 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Adecoagro S.A. is 263.11 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 263.11 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 243.01 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Adecoagro S.A., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 337.87 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.81.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Adecoagro S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.17%, where Monthly Performance is -4.19%, Quarterly performance is 29.87%, 6 Months performance is 42.6% and yearly performance percentage is 7.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.36% and Monthly Volatility of 2.79%.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.36/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.16/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ATI to be 16.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -47.5%. For the next 5 years, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is expecting Growth of 41.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -16.53% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.23 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.39 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.9 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.74.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.09%, where Monthly Performance is 5.09%, Quarterly performance is -14.44%, 6 Months performance is 14.79% and yearly performance percentage is -28.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.05%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.46% and Monthly Volatility of 4.23%.