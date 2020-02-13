What do Analysts Say about Rambus, Inc.(NASDAQ:RMBS): Select Energy Services, Inc.(NYSE:WTTR)

Rambus, Inc. (RMBS) will report its next earnings on Jan 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Rambus, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.23/share and a High Estimate of $0.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Rambus, Inc. as 100.02 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Rambus, Inc. is 100 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 100.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 98.83 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Rambus, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 746 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.89.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -12.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -17.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -14.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Rambus, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.25%, where Monthly Performance is 14.8%, Quarterly performance is 21.26%, 6 Months performance is 34.85% and yearly performance percentage is 67.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 20.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.03% and Monthly Volatility of 2.90%.

Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) will report its next earnings on Feb 24 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -36.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Select Energy Services, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Select Energy Services, Inc. as 288.61 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Select Energy Services, Inc. is 282.83 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 294.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 362.32 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WTTR to be -100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -66.67%. For the next 5 years, Select Energy Services, Inc. is expecting Growth of 133.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -81.4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Select Energy Services, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 308.38 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.45.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Select Energy Services, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.98%, where Monthly Performance is -22.02%, Quarterly performance is -11.01%, 6 Months performance is -15.91% and yearly performance percentage is -19.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.31% and Monthly Volatility of 3.89%.