What do Analysts Say about Boingo Wireless, Inc.(NASDAQ:WIFI): Guess?, Inc.(NYSE:GES)

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Boingo Wireless, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.17/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Boingo Wireless, Inc. as 69.74 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Boingo Wireless, Inc. is 66.48 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 72.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 67.81 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WIFI to be -1300%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 25%. For the next 5 years, Boingo Wireless, Inc. is expecting Growth of 16.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -633.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Boingo Wireless, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.35 and Average Volume (3 months) is 532.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -4.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Boingo Wireless, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.41%, where Monthly Performance is 12.18%, Quarterly performance is 6.3%, 6 Months performance is 8.1% and yearly performance percentage is -47.17%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 19.45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.21% and Monthly Volatility of 5.75%.

Guess?, Inc. (GES) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 22.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Guess?, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.1/share and a High Estimate of $1.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Guess?, Inc. as 851.39 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Guess?, Inc. is 849 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 853 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 837.13 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GES to be 60%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -4%. For the next 5 years, Guess?, Inc. is expecting Growth of 27.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 38.78% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Guess?, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.56 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Guess?, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.32%, where Monthly Performance is 1.55%, Quarterly performance is 27.46%, 6 Months performance is 48.51% and yearly performance percentage is 9.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.65% and Monthly Volatility of 2.65%.