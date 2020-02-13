What are analysts Suggestions on PagSeguro Digital Ltd.(NYSE:PAGS): Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.(NYSE:SWK)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.28/share and a High Estimate of $0.36/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. as 386.76 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is 376.32 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 402.91 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 322.6 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PAGS to be 18.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 14.81%. For the next 5 years, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is expecting Growth of 26.97% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 25% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PagSeguro Digital Ltd., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.34 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 36.58 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.08.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.51%, where Monthly Performance is -8.17%, Quarterly performance is -5.19%, 6 Months performance is -28.95% and yearly performance percentage is 43.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.95% and Monthly Volatility of 3.51%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.22/share and a High Estimate of $1.32/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. as 3.37 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. is 3.31 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.45 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.33 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SWK to be -10.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -7.89%. For the next 5 years, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.72% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.31% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.5 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.09.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.3%, where Monthly Performance is 1.86%, Quarterly performance is 6.6%, 6 Months performance is 22.54% and yearly performance percentage is 27.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.62% and Monthly Volatility of 2.14%.