what are Analysts report about Juniper Networks, Inc.(NYSE:JNPR): Costamare Inc.(NYSE:CMRE)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) will report its next earnings on Jan 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.58/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.57/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Juniper Networks, Inc. and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.26/share and a High Estimate of $0.34/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 20 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Juniper Networks, Inc. as 1.03 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Juniper Networks, Inc. is 1.02 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.06 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for JNPR to be 7.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.5%. For the next 5 years, Juniper Networks, Inc. is expecting Growth of 9.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.74% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Juniper Networks, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.38 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.74.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Juniper Networks, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.63%, where Monthly Performance is -0.45%, Quarterly performance is -7.11%, 6 Months performance is -4.05% and yearly performance percentage is -8.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.81%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.34% and Monthly Volatility of 2.20%.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.28/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Costamare Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.28/share and a High Estimate of $0.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Costamare Inc. as 130.64 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Costamare Inc. is 130.64 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 130.64 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 112.97 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CMRE to be 150%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.35%. For the next 5 years, Costamare Inc. is expecting Growth of 0.95% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Costamare Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 957.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.64 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.77.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Costamare Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.22%, where Monthly Performance is -26.83%, Quarterly performance is -5.45%, 6 Months performance is 44.98% and yearly performance percentage is 57.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.88% and Monthly Volatility of 5.81%.