Revenue Estimates Analysis of SandRidge Permian Trust(NYSE:PER): Arista Networks, Inc.(NYSE:ANET)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SandRidge Permian Trust and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.3 and Average Volume (3 months) is 325.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 2.72 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 17.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SandRidge Permian Trust currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.97%, where Monthly Performance is 9.78%, Quarterly performance is -35.26%, 6 Months performance is -37.27% and yearly performance percentage is -54.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 18.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.31% and Monthly Volatility of 3.83%.

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.69/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.28/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Arista Networks, Inc. and for the current quarter 26 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.03/share and a High Estimate of $2.17/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 25 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Arista Networks, Inc. as 550.98 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Arista Networks, Inc. is 545 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 559.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 595.73 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ANET to be -7.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -16.88%. For the next 5 years, Arista Networks, Inc. is expecting Growth of -5.92% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 19.97% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Arista Networks, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 6 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.15 and Average Volume (3 months) is 719.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.51 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.95.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 22.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 31.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Arista Networks, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.98%, where Monthly Performance is 11.04%, Quarterly performance is 22.64%, 6 Months performance is 1.58% and yearly performance percentage is -1.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 15.27%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.81% and Monthly Volatility of 2.25%.