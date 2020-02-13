Revenue Estimates Analysis of Raymond James Financial, Inc.(NYSE:RJF): GrafTech International Ltd.(NYSE:EAF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) will report its next earnings on Jan 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.89/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.93/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Raymond James Financial, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.89/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.81/share and a High Estimate of $1.97/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RJF to be 6.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.33%. For the next 5 years, Raymond James Financial, Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.01% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Raymond James Financial, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 767.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.86.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.45%, where Monthly Performance is 3.64%, Quarterly performance is 9.16%, 6 Months performance is 28.04% and yearly performance percentage is 18.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.69% and Monthly Volatility of 1.75%.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.61/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.55/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for GrafTech International Ltd. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.52/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.46/share and a High Estimate of $0.6/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for GrafTech International Ltd. as 417 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for GrafTech International Ltd. is 381 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 453 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 472.58 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EAF to be -17.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -22.06%. For the next 5 years, GrafTech International Ltd. is expecting Growth of 5.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -12.02% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on GrafTech International Ltd., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.89.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 50%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -100.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 91.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, GrafTech International Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.39%, where Monthly Performance is -9.47%, Quarterly performance is -22%, 6 Months performance is -6.94% and yearly performance percentage is -25.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -11.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.28% and Monthly Volatility of 5.65%.