Revenue Estimates Analysis of Denbury Resources Inc.(NYSE:DNR): U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc.(NASDAQ:PRTS)

Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Denbury Resources Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Denbury Resources Inc. as 310.33 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Denbury Resources Inc. is 306.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 320 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 338.36 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DNR to be -20%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -30%. For the next 5 years, Denbury Resources Inc. is expecting Growth of -23.08% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -18.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Denbury Resources Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.02 and Average Volume (3 months) is 11.82 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 1.25 and Forward P/E ratio of 2.8.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 30.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Denbury Resources Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.01%, where Monthly Performance is -24.99%, Quarterly performance is -10.54%, 6 Months performance is -4.4% and yearly performance percentage is -47.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -30.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.99% and Monthly Volatility of 6.13%.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (PRTS) will report its next earnings on Mar 09 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.08/share and a High Estimate of $-0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. as 64.53 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. is 63.03 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 66.54 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 64.65 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PRTS to be 69.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 80%. For the next 5 years, U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. is expecting Growth of 54.55% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -57.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 126.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -11.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -33%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -6.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.12%, where Monthly Performance is -2.2%, Quarterly performance is 7.23%, 6 Months performance is 118.85% and yearly performance percentage is 151.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 21.36%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.36% and Monthly Volatility of 5.99%.