Price Target Analysis of Select Medical Holdings Corporation(NYSE:SEM): Micro Focus Intl PLC(NYSE:MFGP)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 57.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Select Medical Holdings Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.17/share and a High Estimate of $0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Select Medical Holdings Corporation as 1.34 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Select Medical Holdings Corporation is 1.32 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.35 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.26 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SEM to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 29.63%. For the next 5 years, Select Medical Holdings Corporation is expecting Growth of 24.55% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.74% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Select Medical Holdings Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 811.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.21 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Select Medical Holdings Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.21%, where Monthly Performance is 7.11%, Quarterly performance is 27.43%, 6 Months performance is 57.27% and yearly performance percentage is 62.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.48%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.02% and Monthly Volatility of 2.19%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Micro Focus Intl PLC and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Micro Focus Intl PLC, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 469.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 2.48 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Micro Focus Intl PLC currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.1%, where Monthly Performance is -27.5%, Quarterly performance is -26.51%, 6 Months performance is -46.69% and yearly performance percentage is -44.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.99% and Monthly Volatility of 2.09%.