Price Target Analysis of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust(NYSE:BPT): Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New(NYSE:SIX)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.3 and Average Volume (3 months) is 323.67 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 2.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.41%, where Monthly Performance is -20.2%, Quarterly performance is -4.87%, 6 Months performance is -19.22% and yearly performance percentage is -70.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.10% and Monthly Volatility of 4.15%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (SIX) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.31/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.2/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -8.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.32/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New as 260.11 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New is 259.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 262 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 269.5 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SIX to be -83.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -15.85%. For the next 5 years, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New is expecting Growth of -0.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -26.01% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.33 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -38.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 29.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.93%, where Monthly Performance is 9.59%, Quarterly performance is -13.03%, 6 Months performance is -28.03% and yearly performance percentage is -38.41%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.35% and Monthly Volatility of 2.60%.