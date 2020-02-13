Investors Catching Stocks Sysco Corporation(NYSE:SYY): Fortinet, Inc.(NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sysco Corporation (SYY) will report its next earnings on Feb 03 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.85/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.84/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sysco Corporation and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.81/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.79/share and a High Estimate of $0.83/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SYY to be 3.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.64%. For the next 5 years, Sysco Corporation is expecting Growth of 7.57% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.04% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sysco Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.94.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 73.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sysco Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.32%, where Monthly Performance is -7.48%, Quarterly performance is -3.36%, 6 Months performance is 5.59% and yearly performance percentage is 15.72%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -9.45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.45% and Monthly Volatility of 1.71%.

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.76/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.7/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fortinet, Inc. and for the current quarter 25 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.52/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.5/share and a High Estimate of $0.6/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 24 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Fortinet, Inc. as 562.54 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Fortinet, Inc. is 558.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 593 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 472.6 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FTNT to be 10.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10.34%. For the next 5 years, Fortinet, Inc. is expecting Growth of 15.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.12% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Fortinet, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 48.25 and Forward P/E ratio of 37.16.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 34%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 34.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fortinet, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.99%, where Monthly Performance is 0.61%, Quarterly performance is 22.36%, 6 Months performance is 39.91% and yearly performance percentage is 41.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.62% and Monthly Volatility of 2.46%.