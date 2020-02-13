Investors Catching Stocks MRC Global Inc.(NYSE:MRC): Valvoline Inc.(NYSE:VVV)

MRC Global Inc. (MRC) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 76.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MRC Global Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for MRC Global Inc. as 850.02 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for MRC Global Inc. is 829.57 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 865.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.01 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MRC to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -28.57%. For the next 5 years, MRC Global Inc. is expecting Growth of 14.87% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.02% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MRC Global Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 718.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.88 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.77.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MRC Global Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.31%, where Monthly Performance is -17.33%, Quarterly performance is -24.75%, 6 Months performance is -17.87% and yearly performance percentage is -28.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.72% and Monthly Volatility of 3.30%.

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) will report its next earnings on Feb 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.3/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 16.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Valvoline Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.34/share and a High Estimate of $0.39/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VVV to be 2.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.7%. For the next 5 years, Valvoline Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.93% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.32% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Valvoline Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.25 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.64 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.02.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -90.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 31.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Valvoline Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.82%, where Monthly Performance is 4.59%, Quarterly performance is -6.32%, 6 Months performance is -0.32% and yearly performance percentage is 15.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.27% and Monthly Volatility of 1.89%.