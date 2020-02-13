Investors Catching Stocks DSW Inc.(NYSE:DSW): SRC Energy Inc.(NYSE:SRCI)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SRC Energy Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SRC Energy Inc. as 151.95 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SRC Energy Inc. is 144 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 165.06 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 190.34 Million.