Earnings Analysis of Thomson Reuters Corp(NYSE:TRI): 2U, Inc.(NASDAQ:TWOU)

Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.6/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.58/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Thomson Reuters Corp and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.65/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.62/share and a High Estimate of $0.71/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Thomson Reuters Corp as 2.92 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Thomson Reuters Corp is 2.88 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.97 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.81 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TRI to be 55%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 50%. For the next 5 years, Thomson Reuters Corp is expecting Growth of 57.07% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 64% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Thomson Reuters Corp, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 6 said it’s a HOLD, and 2 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 419.32 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 192.58 and Forward P/E ratio of 41.84.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Thomson Reuters Corp currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.43%, where Monthly Performance is 6.92%, Quarterly performance is 18.5%, 6 Months performance is 21.13% and yearly performance percentage is 54.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 13.77%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.28% and Monthly Volatility of 1.34%.

2U, Inc. (TWOU) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for 2U, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.49/share and a High Estimate of $-0.29/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for 2U, Inc. as 174.58 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for 2U, Inc. is 167.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 176.42 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 122.23 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TWOU to be -213.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.33%. For the next 5 years, 2U, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.99% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.26% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on 2U, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -7.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -5.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, 2U, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.91%, where Monthly Performance is 16.48%, Quarterly performance is 13.17%, 6 Months performance is 54.31% and yearly performance percentage is -61.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.65% and Monthly Volatility of 6.12%.