Earnings Analysis of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.(NYSE:HLF): Mellanox Technologies, Ltd.(NASDAQ:MLNX)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) will report its next earnings on Feb 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.73/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.64/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.63/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.57/share and a High Estimate of $0.68/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. as 1.22 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is 1.22 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.23 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.19 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HLF to be -9.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.58%. For the next 5 years, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is expecting Growth of 14.34% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -7.99% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 873.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.21 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.14.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -51.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 29.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.51%, where Monthly Performance is -13.18%, Quarterly performance is -10.68%, 6 Months performance is 9.92% and yearly performance percentage is -30.2%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.71%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.81% and Monthly Volatility of 2.91%.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.7/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.61/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 35.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.75/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.65/share and a High Estimate of $1.95/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. as 348.99 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. is 330 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 373.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 300.4 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 472.38 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.28 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.29%, where Monthly Performance is 1.18%, Quarterly performance is 4.99%, 6 Months performance is 11.9% and yearly performance percentage is 19.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.65% and Monthly Volatility of 0.74%.