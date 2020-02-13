Earnings Analysis of Atlantic Power Corporation(NYSE:AT): Eaton Corporation, PLC(NYSE:ETN)

Atlantic Power Corporation (AT) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 400%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Atlantic Power Corporation and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.05/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Atlantic Power Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 262.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.31 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.89.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 761.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Atlantic Power Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.66%, where Monthly Performance is 3.38%, Quarterly performance is 0.41%, 6 Months performance is 2.08% and yearly performance percentage is -4.3%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.14% and Monthly Volatility of 1.77%.

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.4/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Eaton Corporation, PLC and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.17/share and a High Estimate of $1.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Eaton Corporation, PLC as 5.07 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Eaton Corporation, PLC is 4.97 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.16 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.37 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ETN to be -4.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3.92%. For the next 5 years, Eaton Corporation, PLC is expecting Growth of 9.98% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.76% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Eaton Corporation, PLC, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.49 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.81 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.64.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Eaton Corporation, PLC currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.65%, where Monthly Performance is 9.67%, Quarterly performance is 13.22%, 6 Months performance is 31% and yearly performance percentage is 35.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.46% and Monthly Volatility of 1.83%.