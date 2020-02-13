Comprehensive Stock Analysis of UBS AG(NYSE:UBS): Mastercard Incorporated(NYSE:MA)

UBS AG (UBS) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 42.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for UBS AG and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on UBS AG, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.35 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.74 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.74.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, UBS AG currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.02%, where Monthly Performance is 2.37%, Quarterly performance is 8.06%, 6 Months performance is 26.06% and yearly performance percentage is 4.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.78% and Monthly Volatility of 1.14%.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.96/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.87/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Mastercard Incorporated and for the current quarter 32 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.97/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.91/share and a High Estimate of $2.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 28 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated as 4.36 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Mastercard Incorporated is 4.22 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.52 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.86 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MA to be 9.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 17.99%. For the next 5 years, Mastercard Incorporated is expecting Growth of 18.56% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.83% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Mastercard Incorporated, where 8 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.28 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 42.06 and Forward P/E ratio of 31.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 27.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 130.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 50%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Mastercard Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.78%, where Monthly Performance is 6.01%, Quarterly performance is 20.64%, 6 Months performance is 21.72% and yearly performance percentage is 52.65%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 11.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.43% and Monthly Volatility of 1.80%.