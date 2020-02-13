Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Coherus BioSciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:CHRS): AutoNation, Inc.(NYSE:AN)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.63/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.51/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 23.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.72/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.64/share and a High Estimate of $0.82/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CHRS to be 173.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 196.55%. For the next 5 years, Coherus BioSciences, Inc. is expecting Growth of 22.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 142.24% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Coherus BioSciences, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 191.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Coherus BioSciences, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.17%, where Monthly Performance is 25.13%, Quarterly performance is 15.74%, 6 Months performance is 12.34% and yearly performance percentage is 52.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 20.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.96% and Monthly Volatility of 5.39%.

AutoNation, Inc. (AN) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AutoNation, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.01/share and a High Estimate of $1.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. as 5.12 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for AutoNation, Inc. is 5.01 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.21 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.21 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AN to be 12.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.5%. For the next 5 years, AutoNation, Inc. is expecting Growth of -0.77% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.71% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AutoNation, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 572.68 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.32 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.08.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AutoNation, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.12%, where Monthly Performance is 3.97%, Quarterly performance is -8.09%, 6 Months performance is -2.43% and yearly performance percentage is 25.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.12% and Monthly Volatility of 2.40%.