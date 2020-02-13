Analysts showing optimistic trends for Kirby Corporation(NYSE:KEX): Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:VCTR)

Kirby Corporation (KEX) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.58/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.59/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kirby Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.5/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.45/share and a High Estimate of $0.57/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kirby Corporation as 656.79 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kirby Corporation is 650.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 663.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 735.34 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KEX to be -29.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -12.66%. For the next 5 years, Kirby Corporation is expecting Growth of 31.4% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.48% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kirby Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 420 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 35.23 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.14.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kirby Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.46%, where Monthly Performance is -16.93%, Quarterly performance is -9.85%, 6 Months performance is 1.45% and yearly performance percentage is -1.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.68% and Monthly Volatility of 3.02%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) will report its next earnings on Feb 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.91/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.89/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.93/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.9/share and a High Estimate of $0.98/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. as 218.1 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is 216.21 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 221.44 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 95.97 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VCTR to be 142.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 174.29%. For the next 5 years, Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 54.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 56.1% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 123.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.53 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.79.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.82%, where Monthly Performance is 7.17%, Quarterly performance is 33.56%, 6 Months performance is 36.8% and yearly performance percentage is 105.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.04% and Monthly Volatility of 3.45%.