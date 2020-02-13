Analysts showing optimistic trends for Gerdau S.A.(NYSE:GGB): New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc.(NYSE:EDU)

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) will report its next earnings on Feb 19 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Gerdau S.A. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.05/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Gerdau S.A., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 11.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.71 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.5.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Gerdau S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.19%, where Monthly Performance is -7.25%, Quarterly performance is 33.88%, 6 Months performance is 47.27% and yearly performance percentage is 15.99%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.98% and Monthly Volatility of 3.23%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.36/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 71.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.96/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.63/share and a High Estimate of $1.09/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EDU to be 44.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 61.67%. For the next 5 years, New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 36.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 39.53% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 54.65 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.46.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.26%, where Monthly Performance is 2.8%, Quarterly performance is 14.51%, 6 Months performance is 31.06% and yearly performance percentage is 78.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 14.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.52% and Monthly Volatility of 3.45%.