What do Analysts Say about State Street Corporation(NYSE:STT): Digital Realty Trust, Inc.(NYSE:DLR)

State Street Corporation (STT) will report its next earnings on Jan 17 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.98/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.69/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.29/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 17.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for State Street Corporation and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.43/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.3/share and a High Estimate of $1.7/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for State Street Corporation as 2.93 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for State Street Corporation is 2.91 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.98 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.93 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for STT to be 11.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20%. For the next 5 years, State Street Corporation is expecting Growth of 8.9% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.83% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on State Street Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.68 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.87 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.49.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, State Street Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.62%, where Monthly Performance is -2.34%, Quarterly performance is 9.14%, 6 Months performance is 54.7% and yearly performance percentage is 15.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.70% and Monthly Volatility of 2.16%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -17.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $1.39/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. as 788.22 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is 775.74 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 809.44 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 778.27 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DLR to be -6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -7.51%. For the next 5 years, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is expecting Growth of -0.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0.3% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Digital Realty Trust, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 125.52 and Forward P/E ratio of 79.75.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.42%, where Monthly Performance is 4.28%, Quarterly performance is 7.68%, 6 Months performance is 4.82% and yearly performance percentage is 10.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.54% and Monthly Volatility of 1.66%.