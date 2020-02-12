What do Analysts Say about Green Plains, Inc.(NASDAQ:GPRE): Graphic Packaging Holding Company(NYSE:GPK)

Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE) will report its next earnings on Feb 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.61/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -117.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Green Plains, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.62/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.76/share and a High Estimate of $-0.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Green Plains, Inc. as 612.59 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Green Plains, Inc. is 570 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 661.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 642.32 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Green Plains, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.08 and Average Volume (3 months) is 548.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Green Plains, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.46%, where Monthly Performance is -6.93%, Quarterly performance is -15%, 6 Months performance is 61.86% and yearly performance percentage is -4.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -15.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.59% and Monthly Volatility of 4.93%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Graphic Packaging Holding Company and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.23/share and a High Estimate of $0.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding Company as 1.56 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company is 1.53 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.58 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.51 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GPK to be 19.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -29.17%. For the next 5 years, Graphic Packaging Holding Company is expecting Growth of 10.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 14.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Graphic Packaging Holding Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.8.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Graphic Packaging Holding Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.82%, where Monthly Performance is 0.31%, Quarterly performance is 0.25%, 6 Months performance is 23.97% and yearly performance percentage is 32.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.05% and Monthly Volatility of 1.97%.