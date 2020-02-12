What do Analysts Say about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc(NASDAQ:AUPH): Welbilt, Inc.(NYSE:WBT)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) will report its next earnings on Feb 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -6.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.19/share and a High Estimate of $-0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc as 50 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is 30 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 100 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 30 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AUPH to be -23.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -37.5%. For the next 5 years, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is expecting Growth of -16.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.95% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 2 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.36 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.72%, where Monthly Performance is -4.5%, Quarterly performance is 275.49%, 6 Months performance is 237.41% and yearly performance percentage is 192.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.99% and Monthly Volatility of 4.40%.

Welbilt, Inc. (WBT) will report its next earnings on Feb 18 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -12%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Welbilt, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Welbilt, Inc. as 399.2 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Welbilt, Inc. is 377.79 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 408 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 406.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WBT to be -5.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 120%. For the next 5 years, Welbilt, Inc. is expecting Growth of 20.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -15.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Welbilt, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.37 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 39.56 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 31.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Welbilt, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.22%, where Monthly Performance is -5.47%, Quarterly performance is -20.04%, 6 Months performance is -8.68% and yearly performance percentage is 0.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.55% and Monthly Volatility of 2.59%.