What are analysts Suggestions on Electronic Arts Inc.(NASDAQ:EA): Western Alliance Bancorporation(NYSE:WAL)

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.51/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Electronic Arts Inc. and for the current quarter 28 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.97/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.9/share and a High Estimate of $1.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 26 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. as 1.18 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Electronic Arts Inc. is 1.15 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.23 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.36 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EA to be -30.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1650%. For the next 5 years, Electronic Arts Inc. is expecting Growth of 4.6% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0.64% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Electronic Arts Inc., where 7 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.47 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.02.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 28%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 43.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Electronic Arts Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.84%, where Monthly Performance is 0.41%, Quarterly performance is 10.96%, 6 Months performance is 18.82% and yearly performance percentage is 12.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.63% and Monthly Volatility of 1.82%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) will report its next earnings on Jan 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Western Alliance Bancorporation and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.17/share and a High Estimate of $1.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation as 290.59 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation is 284.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 294.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 262.75 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WAL to be 3.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.2%. For the next 5 years, Western Alliance Bancorporation is expecting Growth of 9.52% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.51% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Western Alliance Bancorporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 572.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.78 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 27.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.12%, where Monthly Performance is -0.11%, Quarterly performance is 8.5%, 6 Months performance is 30.44% and yearly performance percentage is 28.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.62% and Monthly Volatility of 1.79%.