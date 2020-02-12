What are analysts Suggestions on Black Hills Corporation(NYSE:BKH): Colony Capital, Inc.(NYSE:CLNY)

Black Hills Corporation (BKH) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Black Hills Corporation and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.65/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.6/share and a High Estimate of $1.68/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Black Hills Corporation as 639.59 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Black Hills Corporation is 619.37 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 659.82 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 597.8 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Black Hills Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 289.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.07 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.59.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Black Hills Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.84%, where Monthly Performance is 9.17%, Quarterly performance is 12.61%, 6 Months performance is 11.06% and yearly performance percentage is 20.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 7.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.83% and Monthly Volatility of 1.30%.

Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) will report its next earnings on Feb 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.97/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -510.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Colony Capital, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.17/share and a High Estimate of $-0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Colony Capital, Inc. as 31.35 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Colony Capital, Inc. is 29.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 32.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 47.34 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CLNY to be 150%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 22.22%. For the next 5 years, Colony Capital, Inc. is expecting Growth of -8.16% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -20.97% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Colony Capital, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -31%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -3.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Colony Capital, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.46%, where Monthly Performance is -0.61%, Quarterly performance is -3%, 6 Months performance is 0.83% and yearly performance percentage is -21.14%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.11%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.50% and Monthly Volatility of 2.74%.