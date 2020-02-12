Revenue Estimates Analysis of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:MTSI): Kimberly-Clark Corporation(NYSE:KMB)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 133.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MTSI to be 161.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 130.95%. For the next 5 years, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 71.74% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 258.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 533.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 37.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -32.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -101.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -33.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.17%, where Monthly Performance is 12.38%, Quarterly performance is 28.65%, 6 Months performance is 49.82% and yearly performance percentage is 75%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 11.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.16% and Monthly Volatility of 4.27%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) will report its next earnings on Jan 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.71/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.7/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kimberly-Clark Corporation and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.81/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.74/share and a High Estimate of $1.89/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kimberly-Clark Corporation as 4.66 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kimberly-Clark Corporation is 4.62 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.69 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.54 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KMB to be 10.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.39%. For the next 5 years, Kimberly-Clark Corporation is expecting Growth of 5.32% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.52% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kimberly-Clark Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.39 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.27 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.84.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -790.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 24.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kimberly-Clark Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.3%, where Monthly Performance is 3.58%, Quarterly performance is 10.49%, 6 Months performance is 5.15% and yearly performance percentage is 24.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.04% and Monthly Volatility of 1.62%.