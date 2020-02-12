Revenue Estimates Analysis of Gulfport Energy Corporation(NASDAQ:GPOR): BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.(NASDAQ:BDSI)

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Gulfport Energy Corporation and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.32/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Gulfport Energy Corporation as 311.3 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Gulfport Energy Corporation is 286.71 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 328.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 415.95 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GPOR to be -60.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -87.88%. For the next 5 years, Gulfport Energy Corporation is expecting Growth of -94.77% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -47.54% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Gulfport Energy Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0.47 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Gulfport Energy Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -20.44%, where Monthly Performance is -53.22%, Quarterly performance is -69.34%, 6 Months performance is -67.75% and yearly performance percentage is -85.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -64.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.11% and Monthly Volatility of 8.97%.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) will report its next earnings on Mar 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. as 31.01 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. is 29.66 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 33.53 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 18.03 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BDSI to be 110%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 160%. For the next 5 years, BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. is expecting Growth of 284.26% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 78.08% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.52 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.07.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -15.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -45.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -29.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.49%, where Monthly Performance is -6.14%, Quarterly performance is -7.6%, 6 Months performance is 25% and yearly performance percentage is 27.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -15.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.59% and Monthly Volatility of 4.58%.