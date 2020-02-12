Price Target Analysis of Jabil Inc.(NYSE:JBL): Hologic, Inc.(NASDAQ:HOLX)

Jabil Inc. (JBL) will report its next earnings on Mar 17 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.94/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Jabil Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.72/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.69/share and a High Estimate of $0.75/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for JBL to be 10.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 40.35%. For the next 5 years, Jabil Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 20.81% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Jabil Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.32 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.09 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Jabil Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.62%, where Monthly Performance is -6.54%, Quarterly performance is -0.2%, 6 Months performance is 40.43% and yearly performance percentage is 42.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.02% and Monthly Volatility of 2.06%.

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.61/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.61/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hologic, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.62/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.61/share and a High Estimate of $0.65/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HOLX to be 6.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.52%. For the next 5 years, Hologic, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.05% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hologic, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 174.61 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.78.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hologic, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.22%, where Monthly Performance is 0.49%, Quarterly performance is 14.76%, 6 Months performance is 7.79% and yearly performance percentage is 22.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.34%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.42% and Monthly Volatility of 1.63%.