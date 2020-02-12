Price Target Analysis of BorgWarner Inc.(NYSE:BWA): National Retail Properties(NYSE:NNN)

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.96/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.85/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BorgWarner Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.91/share and a High Estimate of $1.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. as 2.48 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for BorgWarner Inc. is 2.28 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.57 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.57 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BWA to be -14.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3%. For the next 5 years, BorgWarner Inc. is expecting Growth of 0.53% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on BorgWarner Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.48 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.86 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.5.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BorgWarner Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.93%, where Monthly Performance is -17.65%, Quarterly performance is -26.34%, 6 Months performance is 3.3% and yearly performance percentage is -12.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -21.37%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.64% and Monthly Volatility of 2.51%.

National Retail Properties (NNN) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -14.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for National Retail Properties and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.39/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.35/share and a High Estimate of $0.41/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for National Retail Properties as 171.02 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for National Retail Properties is 167.36 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 174.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 158.98 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NNN to be 7.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.94%. For the next 5 years, National Retail Properties is expecting Growth of 4.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.61% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on National Retail Properties, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 788.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 40.39 and Forward P/E ratio of 32.99.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, National Retail Properties currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.3%, where Monthly Performance is 5.42%, Quarterly performance is 2.21%, 6 Months performance is 2.4% and yearly performance percentage is 5.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.31% and Monthly Volatility of 1.24%.